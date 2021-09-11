Kris Polaha

The Life Unexpected alum starred alongside Meghan Markle in his first romance movie for the network, Dater’s Handbook, which premiered in 2016. Polaha then appeared in Hearts of Christmas and Small Town Christmas. The Nevada native has been portraying Detective Travis Burke in Hallmark Murders and Mysteries’ Mystery 101 series. In the film franchise, he solves a variety of crimes with the help of college professor Amy Winslow (Jill Wagner).

Top Movies: Rocky Mountain Christmas, Pearl in Paradise, Double Holiday and the Mystery 101 franchise.

Hallmark Signature: A tall, dark and handsome character with a hint of mystery.