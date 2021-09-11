Michael Rady

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants actor popped up on the network in 2015’s Cloudy With a Chance of Love, playing a TV producer who falls in love with a meteorologist he hires as a temp weather girl. One year later, Rady portrayed a small-town mayor who gets his happily ever after with a movie star filming in the area in Christmas in Homestead. He has been a Hallmark Channel staple ever since, most recently starring in 2020’s Christmas Bow and 2021’s A New Year’s Resolution.

Top Movies: Christmas in Homestead, Christmas at Pemberley Manor, You’re Bacon Me Crazy, Two Turtle Doves, Love to the Rescue and A New Year’s Resolution.

Hallmark Signature: Despite having a variety of boring professions, his characters are sweet and kind.