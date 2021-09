Paul Greene

Greene has been a popular face for the network since 2015 when he starred in the Perfect Match and A Christmas Detour. Some of his holiday hits include Christmas in Angel Falls and Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy. The Canada native has also been portraying Dr. Carson Shepherd on When Calls the Heart since 2017.

Top Movies: Anything for Love, A Wish for Christmas, Campfire Kiss and My Favorite Wedding.

Hallmark Signature: The ultimate Mr. Nice Guy.