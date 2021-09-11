Ryan Paevey

The General Hospital alum appeared in his first TV movie for the network, Unleashing Mr. Darcy, while still starring on the soap opera. He reprised his role as the dashing businessman Donovan Darcy in 2018’s Marrying Mr. Darcy. The California native’s first holiday film on Hallmark was released the same year, Hope at Christmas.

Top Movies: Mr. Darcy films, Harvest Love, From Friend to Fiancé, A Summer Romance, Christmas at the Plaza, A Timeless Christmas and A Little Daytime Drama.

Hallmark Signature: The blue-eyed actor comes off as somewhat snooty at the beginning of most of his movies but manages to charm both the leading lady and the audience by the end.