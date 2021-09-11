Steven Huszar

Huszar had a small role in 2011’s Time After Time and 2015’s Aurora Teagarden Mystery: A Bone to Pick before making his Christmas debut in 2017’s Magical Christmas Ornaments. The University of Saskatchewan alum went on to become a Hallmark Channel holiday staple, starring in Return to Christmas Creek and more cheerful films. In 2019, he costarred alongside Cole (who plays a reporter named Ruby Herring) as Detective Jake Killian in the first A Ruby Herring Mystery film. He joined the cast of Chesapeake Shores two years later.

Top Movies: Return to Christmas Creek, A Homecoming for the Holidays, Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas, A Ruby Herring Mystery: Prediction Murder.

Hallmark Signature: Huszar’s mountain man good looks often distract his on-screen suitors from his characters’ deeper, more complex characteristics.