Top 5

Stories

Movies

A Guide to Hallmark Channel’s Leading Men: Tyler Hynes, Cameron Mathison, Andrew Walker and More

By
A Guide Hallmark Channel Leading Men Tyler Hynes
 ©2019 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: Alan Zenuk
22
1 / 22
podcast

Tyler Hynes

Hynes has been a Hallmark Channel staple since his debut in 2017’s The Mechanics of Love. He then portrayed Zac Malone, a visiting businessman who gets roped into participating in a local bachelor bake-off hosted by radio host Lacey (Taylor Cole), in 2018’s Falling for You. The Canada native’s holiday films include, It’s Christmas, Eve, and On the 12th Date of Christmas.

Top Movies: Flip That Romance, The Mistletoe SecretIt’s Christmas, Eve, Wedding March 5: My Boyfriend’s Back, Winter in Vail, It Was Always You and Sweet Carolina.

Hallmark Signature: The down to earth, everyman with a bit of scruff and edge who manages to fit seamlessly with every Hallmark Channel heroine no matter what her type.

Back to top