Tyler Hynes

Hynes has been a Hallmark Channel staple since his debut in 2017’s The Mechanics of Love. He then portrayed Zac Malone, a visiting businessman who gets roped into participating in a local bachelor bake-off hosted by radio host Lacey (Taylor Cole), in 2018’s Falling for You. The Canada native’s holiday films include, It’s Christmas, Eve, and On the 12th Date of Christmas.

Top Movies: Flip That Romance, The Mistletoe Secret, It’s Christmas, Eve, Wedding March 5: My Boyfriend’s Back, Winter in Vail, It Was Always You and Sweet Carolina.

Hallmark Signature: The down to earth, everyman with a bit of scruff and edge who manages to fit seamlessly with every Hallmark Channel heroine no matter what her type.