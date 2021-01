Ann Cusack (Shirley Baker)

The mother of John and Joan Cusack, Ann is also known for small roles in 1996’s Multiplicity and 2009’s The Informant! She has also appeared in a number of popular TV series, including Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal, One Tree Hill, Charmed, Ally McBeal, Criminal Minds, Better Call Saul and The Boys. In 2016, she reunited with Tom Hanks in the Clint Eastwood-directed film Sully.