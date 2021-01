Bill Pullman (Bob Hinson)

Pullman’s other film credits include Spaceballs (1987), Newsies (1992), Sleepless In Seattle (1993), Casper (1995), Independence Day (1996) and Lake Placid (1999). He also has an extensive TV career, including starring roles in NBC’s short-lived series 1600 Penn and USA Network’s The Sinner. The SAG Award nominee shares three children — Lewis, Maesa and Jack — with wife Tamara Hurwitz.