‘A League of Their Own’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Geena Davis (Dorothy ‘Dottie’ Hinson)

The Golden Globe winner is also known for her work in Beetlejuice (1988), Thelma & Louise (1991) and the Stuart Little film series. From 2005 to 2006, she portrayed the first female president of the United States on ABC’s Commander in Chief, which also starred Donald Sutherland and Mark-Paul Gosselaar. More recently, she nabbed a recurring role as Dr. Nicole Herman in Shonda Rhimes’ medical drama Grey’s Anatomy. The Massachusetts native founded the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media in 2004 to help fight for gender equality within the entertainment industry. She was married to Richard Emmolo from 1981 to 1984, to Jeff Goldblum from 1987 to 1991 and to Renny Harlin from 1993 to 1998.