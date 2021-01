Jon Lovitz (Ernie Capadino)

The former Saturday Night Live cast member is also known for his work in 1998’s The Wedding Singer, 2004’s The Stepford Wives and 2006’s Benchwarmers. He has also appeared on shows like Hot in Cleveland, New Girl and A.P. Bio. In 2017, Lovitz was a contestant on The New Celebrity Apprentice and raised $50,000 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital despite being fired in the sixth week.