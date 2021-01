Megan Cavanagh (Marla Hooch)

The Chicago native voiced Judy Neutron on Nickelodeon’s cartoon Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius from 2002 to 2006 and played Shirley in 2005’s Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous. She also made brief guest appearances on Friends and Will & Grace. More recently, she portrayed the late Penny Marshall, who directed A League of Their Own, in a 2019 Drunk History episode.