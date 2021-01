Renee Coleman (Alice ‘Skeeters’ Gaspers)

The Canadian actress is otherwise known for playing Alia in NBC’s Quantum Leap, which aired for five seasons from 1989 to 1993. Coleman moved away from the entertainment industry in 1995 and earned a doctorate degree in mythological studies. She shares four children with her husband, Albert Erdynast, and published her first book, Icons of a Dreaming Heart — The Art and Practice of Dream-Centered Living, in 2012.