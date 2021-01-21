‘A League of Their Own’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Tom Hanks (Jimmy Dugan)

Following the baseball comedy, Hanks starred in Sleepless in Seattle (1993), You’ve Got Mail (1998), Saving Private Ryan (1998) and lent his voice to the animated Toy Story franchise. He has earned two Academy Awards for Best Actor — in 1994 for Philadelphia and in 1995 for Forrest Gump — and was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Fred Rogers in 2019’s A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood. The California native was previously married to Samantha Lewes from 1978 to 1987, with whom he shares son Colin and daughter Elizabeth. Hanks later wed Rita Wilson in 1988. They share sons Chet and Truman. In March 2020, Hanks and Wilson made headlines when they contracted the novel coronavirus while in Australia, but they recovered soon after their diagnoses.