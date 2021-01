Tracy Reiner (Betty ‘Spaghetti’ Horn)

Born Tracy Henry, the actress is the daughter of late director Penny Marshall and Michael Henry and the niece of the late Garry Marshall. Penny was later married to Rob Reiner, who is Tracy’s adoptive father, for 10 years from 1971 to 1981. Tracy also starred in When Harry Met Sally… (1989), Apollo 13 (1995), That Thing You Do! (1996) and the Princess Diaries movies.