Daryl Hannah (Cynthia Carter)

The Illinois native’s film credits also include The Fury, Blade Runner, Splash, Roxanne, Steel Magnolias, The Little Rascals, Kill Bill Vol. 1, Sense8 and Buckle Up.

The Zombie Night actress previously dated John F. Kennedy Jr., Jackson Browne, Val Kilmer, David Blaine and Paul Blackthorne. She married musician Neil Young in 2018 after dating for nearly five years.