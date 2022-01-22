‘A Walk to Remember’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Mandy Moore (Jamie Sullivan)

The New Hampshire native also had featured roles in The Princess Diaries, How to Deal, Chasing Liberty, Entourage, Because I Said So, Grey’s Anatomy, Tangled, Tron: Uprising, Sheriff Callie’s Wild West and 47 Meters Down. She starred in NBC’s This Is Us, which she also directed an episode of in 2022, for all six seasons. Moore initially rose to fame as a teenage pop star, releasing songs including “Cry,” “Candy” and “Crush.”

Moore was previously linked to Zach Braff, Wilmer Valderrama and Ryan Adams, whom she was married to from 2009 to 2016. In 2019, she claimed that she was emotionally abused by Adams. (Adams later told Us via a statement: “I am not a perfect man and I have made many mistakes. To anyone I have ever hurt, however unintentionally, I apologize deeply and unreservedly.”) The Saved! star later married Taylor Goldsmith in November 2018 before they welcomed son August in February 2021.