Peter Coyote (Reverend Sullivan)

The Bitter Moon star played Moore’s father in the teen drama. He also acted in Die Laughing, Cross Creek, Patch Adams, Erin Brockovich, Commander in Chief, The Girl Who Believes in Miracles and The Tent Mender.

The New York native was previously married to Eileen Ewing, Marilyn McCann and Stefanie Pleet. He shares daughter Ariel with McCann.