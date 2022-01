Shane West (Landon Carter)

The Louisiana native starred in Hollyweird, Whatever It Takes, Get Over It, The League of Extraordinary Gentleman, ER, Nikita, Salem, Mid-Century and Chariot. After working with the Tangled Ever After actress in A Walk to Remember, he starred in her “Cry” music video in 2002.

West was previously linked with Jenna Dewan, Rachel Leigh Cook, Evan Rachel Wood, Bijou Phillips and Marla Sokoloff.