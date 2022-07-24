What Did the Cast Tease at San Diego Comic-Con?

“Showing you guys through our 13 episodes what it was that we could do, making you fall in love with these characters. Now you are in love with them, so we get to have some real fun,” Brunson told Entertainment Weekly during SDCC in July 2022. “Some good old-fashioned, I keep it calling it Friends-type, Fresh Prince of Bel Air-type fun. We’ve done all the building. Now we just get to have these fun bottle episodes that sometimes teach you a lot about the world and sometimes you don’t learn about the world at all. You’re just having fun with these characters.”

The actress also revealed that the new season would have several unexpected cameos. “The most surprising home situation I would think would be Gregory or Jacob,” she told the outlet. “Everybody else’s will be what you expect. You’re going to see a cameo in the first episode. … And it’s a really good one. It’s one that is the biggest star in the world to me.”