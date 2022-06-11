Will Janine and Gregory Get Together?

“They’re two people who really need to grow. Janine needs to grow up, Gregory needs to grow down, so however long that takes, I think,” Brunson told E! News in June 2022. “I think we really wanna show the modern experience of these mid-20 people and what growth is really like on network television. We’re excited to show that.”

Williams, for his part, teased that there will be unique ways to continue that potential romance. “We’re gonna find interesting ways to give it to you,” he added. “It’s not gonna be the way you expect, but there’s some of that to look forward to.”