How Tayshia Felt About Meeting Clare’s Guys

Some members of Bachelor Nation wonder if it’s possible for Tayshia to have a connection with men picked for Clare, but Mills isn’t worried.

“I don’t think they’re as different as you might think on the surface. Tayshia had been through a divorce, so I think there is a lot of maturity that comes with that, and she is super serious about settling down, just like Clare was, so it actually did not seem like a huge stretch for these guys,” he told Variety. “She was open to all the guys and she was so excited.”