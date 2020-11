Tayshia’s Journey Will Be ‘Emotional’

“It’s just as emotional as Clare’s, but in a totally different way,” he teased. “Tayshia really allowed herself to fall in love with multiple guys. It’s always such a roller-coaster. At the end, there are a lot of heartbreaking, devastating moments. There’s not really a villain. It’s more like, ‘I want her to end up with him. Wait no, I want her to be with this guy!’”