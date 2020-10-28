Future of ‘BiP,’ Matt James’ Season

Mills said Bennett Jordan secured his spot on the beach — if Bachelor in Paradise returns.

“He’s one of those guys where we think, ‘God I hope we can figure out a way to make Paradise happen’ … we’ll have four to go from between Peter, Clare, Matt James and whoever the Bachelorette is,” he said of the spinoff. “We could just go all summer. Now that we figured out the bubbles for Bachelor and Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise is next. Bennett would be great on there.”

Production on season 25 of The Bachelor is also underway with Matt James — and the network is eyeing a January 4 premiere date. “Matt did something on night one that we’ve never had happen before … It’s not what you think though, it’s really crazy,” Mills teased. “[But] I feel confident saying Matt James will be the only Bachelor this season.”