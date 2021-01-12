Producer Props

During the second episode of the season, Matt gifted Marylynn her “favorite” flower after she wasn’t included on any of the dates. “I thought that her one-on-one at the cocktail party with Matt was, really, kind of touching. It certainly made Matt look great,” Mills said. “There’s always that question of how much do you pay attention or listen [to the contestants].”

Nick subsequently revealed that producers sent the group “cookies” with “a note from Andi [Dorfman]” during season 10 of The Bachelorette. “In the moment, I remember being like, ‘She made me these.’ I convinced myself,” he said, noting the cookies were probably from the store and from production. “You have a way of trying to tell yourself you belong.”