The Religion Debate

“We’re 25 seasons in, so there has to be a balance. It’s great to see the ridiculousness and what you would basically call nothing fights … but you need to see this [too],” Mills said, noting he recently saw an article that questioned whether the Bachelor was a “predominantly Christian show.”

He continued: “It’s something I never thought about. It’s certainly an interesting point and something to think about. If people want to discuss religion, they should, and we absolutely should air it.”