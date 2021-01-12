Bachelor

ABC Exec Robert Mills Addresses Religion Backlash, Queen Victoria's Future in Bachelor Nation and More

ABC Exec Addresses 'Bachelor' Religion Backlash, Victoria’s Role on Matt’s Season and More
‘Twists and Turns’ to Come

Mills confirmed that more women will arrive at the Pennsylvania resort in upcoming episodes. “It’s coming up. It will not happen next week, but it’s pretty soon,” he said, noting that it’s a “pretty crazy” season with a lot of “twists and turns” still to come.

Bachelor season 23 alum Heather Martin is one of the women who arrive midseason. “This wasn’t, ‘Well, who could we bring on from previous seasons?’ If anything, we wanted to be more agnostic from previous casts,” Mills said before bringing up Matt’s BFF Tyler Cameron. “I think people were expecting to see Tyler every episode, like, this was going to be, ‘Tyler the wingman.’ And you haven’t seen him.”

 

