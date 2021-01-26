Religion’s Role on Matt’s Season

Matt made headlines after the January 4 premiere when he kicked off the night with a prayer. Mills noted it was a “hot button issue” that the network didn’t expect to be so controversial.

“It’s important to Matt and it’s been important to other leads, as well. It’s not a focal point. He has said that he was brought up and raised in a devout Christian family,” he said. “Leading with the prayer was really interesting, but I don’t think it was a way to force religion on people. It’s just something that he does. Faith is very important to people, especially when they’re going through something that’s really exciting, or really trying, or important to them, and for Matt, I think that’s really what it was. But it did strike a nerve.”