The Diversity on Matt’s Season

The Bachelor has come under fire over the years for the lack of diversity in casting. After 25 seasons, Matt was named the first Black Bachelor in June 2020.

“I think we’re seeing people that we wouldn’t have seen before, through our diversity effort, which we all know was going to really take time to really bare fruit,” Mills told Variety. “This season of The Bachelor is where we are really starting to see people that we never would have met otherwise, and it’s so great that they’re coming on the show.”