‘Accepted’ Cast: Where Are They Now? Justin Long, Jonah Hill and More

Blake Lively

Lively played Monica Moreland, Bartleby’s love interest and the ex-girlfriend of his enemy, Hoyt Ambrose. Shortly after Accepted, the California native landed the role of Serena van der Woodsen in Gossip Girl, which aired on The CW from 2007 to 2012. Her later film roles include The Age of Adaline, The Town, Green Lantern, A Simple Favor and The Shallows.

Before tying the knot with husband Ryan Reynolds in 2012, Lively dated Penn Badgley and Leonardo DiCaprio. The Simon Says actress and the Deadpool star are parents to three daughters: James (born December 2014), Inez (born September 2016) and Betty (born October 2019).