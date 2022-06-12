‘Accepted’ Cast: Where Are They Now? Justin Long, Jonah Hill and More

Columbus Short

Short appeared as Darryl “Hands” Holloway, who wants to go to Bartleby’s fake school because he lost his athletic scholarship after an injury. He went on to star in Cadillac Records, Stomp the Yard, American Violence and Scott Free. From 2012 to 2014, he played Harrison Wright on ABC’s Scandal.

The Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip alum shares a son with ex-wife Brandi Short, whom he divorced in 2003. He and ex-wife Tanee McCall, who split in 2013, share daughter Ayala. Columbus has been married to Aida Abramyan since December 2016. The duo share two sons.

In February 2022, Short was arrested for alleged domestic violence and was charged with two misdemeanors. The That’s So Raven alum denied the allegations in a since-deleted Instagram post. Short was previously arrested on felony assault charges in 2014 after his alleged involvement in a restaurant brawl. He later pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor domestic violence charge and served three years probation.