Jonah Hill

The Evan Almighty actor later appeared in films including Superbad, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, 21 Jump Street, This Is the End and Don’t Look Up. In 2011, he earned his first Oscar nomination for his work in Moneyball. Two years later, he earned another nod for his performance in The Wolf of Wall Street. Hill made his directorial debut in 2018 with the coming-of-age film Mid90s.

The War Dogs star has been dating surf instructor Sarah Brady since 2021.