‘Accepted’ Cast: Where Are They Now? Justin Long, Jonah Hill and More

Justin Long

After Accepted, Long went on to star in films including Idiocracy, Live Free or Die Hard, Zack and Miri Make a Porno, Drag Me to Hell, Yoga Hosers and The Wave. In 2021, he made his directorial debut with Lady of the Manor, which he cowrote and codirected with his brother Christian Long. He also hosts a podcast titled “Life Is Short With Justin Long.”

The Drunk History alum dated his Going the Distance costar Drew Barrymore off and on from 2007 to 2010 after they met on the set of He’s Just Not That Into You. Long was later linked to Amanda Seyfried. He has been dating Kate Bosworth since 2021.