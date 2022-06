Maria Thayer

The Strangers With Candy alum played Rory, another college reject who joins up with Bartleby’s crew. The Hitch star went on to appear in TV shows including 30 Rock, New Girl, Portlandia, Arrested Development and Superstore. She also reunited with her Accepted costar Hill in Forgetting Sarah Marshall.

Thayer dated David Harbour from 2009 to 2011.