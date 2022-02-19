Channing Tatum

Tatum made his directorial debut with Dog, released in February 2022. He played the leading man, a veteran who goes on a road trip to bring a military dog to a fallen soldier’s funeral. The star did not have fun watching himself as the movie was edited.

“[I learned] that I can’t edit myself. Watching myself is really unhealthy for my mind,” Tatum laughed to USA Today days ahead of the film’s theatrical release. “If I would’ve cut all the scenes that I wanted to cut, we’d have a short film. That was a big discovery for me, personally. It was just like, “Oooh, this is uncomfortable. I’m watching myself and getting too in my head about things.”