Zach Braff

The actor’s first film was the acclaimed 2004 indie hit Garden State, and he has directed plenty of titles since then, including TV shows Scrubs and Ted Lasso. However, he believes that A Good Person, the fourth feature film he directed, will be his best yet.

“I’m so proud of A Good Person. It’s Florence Pugh and Morgan Freeman, going head to head in a dramedy,” Braff, who is dating Pugh, told The Hollywood Reporter in March 2022. “[Pugh is] a phenomenon. In this film, she goes toe-to-toe with one of the greatest legends of all time. I know that I’m biased, but if you ask anyone who has seen it, they will say the same. It is unbelievable, their performances. We’re about to start sound mixing. The picture’s locked and I’m just so proud of it. It’s definitely the best thing I’ve ever made or been a part of.”