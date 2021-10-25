Julia Garner as Anna Sorokin in ‘Inventing Anna’

Garner is set to play Anna Sorkin/Anna Delvey in Netflix’s 2022 true-crime drama, Inventing Anna. The series, which comes from Shonda Rhimes, will dive into the true story of Sorkin, a woman who pretended to be a German heiress named Anna Delvey and allegedly conned friends and high rollers in New York City out of thousands of dollars while pushing her idea of opening a lavish art club in elite cities across the country. The show will investigate what happened both before and after her plan fell apart and landed her in jail.