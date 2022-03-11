Renee Zellweger as Pam Hupp

The Oscar winner underwent a major transformation to play the convicted murderer in The Thing About Pam, which included wearing a fat suit and prosthetics. “The idea is accuracy,” she told Entertainment Tonight in March 2022. “I think, especially in the case of telling this story, it was really important to as closely resemble Pam Hupp as we possibly could, because she seems so familiar. She seems like someone that we recognize and we know.”

She continued to defend the decision, saying: “In order for you to better understand how possible it might be that people would project onto her who they are … or what kind of person she might be, it just seemed really important that we got as close to that as we could.”