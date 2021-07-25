Kristen Stewart and Jesse Eisenberg

Stewart and Eisenberg captivated fans in Adventureland, American Ultra and Café Society.

“I think we’re both just kind of weirdos. As a team, we’re a little bit less weird, because we get it from each other. We’re like the nerds who actually, as a whole, become like, ‘Oh really? We can make a cool movie together!'” the Happiest Season actress told Today in August 2015.

She continued: “As soon as I heard that Jesse was attached to a script that was sent my way, before I even read it, I was almost certain that — and considering that they wanted me to do it — I was like, ‘Oh cool, this is my next job,’ before I even got to the end of it.”