Movies Actors Who’ve Played Astronauts in Movies: Sandra Bullock, Matt Damon and More By Mariah Cooper May 1, 2020 Liberty Uk/Kobal/Shutterstock 12 9 / 12 Sam Rockwell in ‘Moon’ Rockwell plays an astronaut who has been mining helium-3 on the moon for the past three years. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Reviewers Say This Face Mask Is Super Comfortable! This ‘New York Favorite’ Sustainable Sneaker Is a Must-Own for 2020 Tyler Cameron Sings Into an Empty Wine Bottle After Ex Gigi Hadid’s Pregnancy News More News