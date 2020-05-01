Movies Actors Who’ve Played Astronauts in Movies: Sandra Bullock, Matt Damon and More By Mariah Cooper May 1, 2020 Moviestore/Shutterstock 12 10 / 12 Sandra Bullock in ‘Gravity’ Bullock starred in the 2013 movie alongside Clooney in his second space-themed movie. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Reviewers Say This Face Mask Is Super Comfortable! This ‘New York Favorite’ Sustainable Sneaker Is a Must-Own for 2020 Tyler Cameron Sings Into an Empty Wine Bottle After Ex Gigi Hadid’s Pregnancy News More News