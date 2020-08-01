Movies

Tobey Maguire, Tom Holland and More Actors Who’ve Portrayed Spider-Man

By
Jake Johnson spiderman
 Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock
12
8 / 12
Podcasts Promo
Mask - V2 - 7.30.20

Jake Johnson

The New Girl alum portrayed Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse in 2018. 

Back to top