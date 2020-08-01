Movies

Tobey Maguire, Tom Holland and More Actors Who’ve Portrayed Spider-Man

By
Tobey Maguire spiderman
 Marvel/Sony Pictures/Kobal/Shutterstock
12
1 / 12
Podcasts Promo
Mask - V2 - 7.30.20

Tobey Maguire

The actor portrayed the title role in Spider-Man (2002), Spider-Man 2 (2004) and Spider-Man 3 (2007). 

Back to top