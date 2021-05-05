A Former Pearl Jam Member Might Be Involved

Chamberlain, ex-drummer for Pearl Jam and a longtime session musician, claimed in December 2020 that he had logged some studio time with Adele. “To hear that voice in my headphones was [giving] me chills,” he said during an “Eddie Trunk Podcast” episode. “It was just so powerful and emotive. You know her voice, but to be across the room from somebody doing that, it’s just insane. You hear it on the radio and whatever and you go, ‘Yeah, it’s really good,’ but to be in the room with these people and feel that energy, it’s just so heavy.”