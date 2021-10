Easter Egg Hunting

After the “Hello” songstress dropped the album’s first single, “Easy on Me,” on October 15, she also debuted its music video to much fan excitement. Shortly after its release, social media users were quick to point out the similarities between the videos for “Easy on Me,” “Rolling in the Deep” and “Hello.”

“Adele built a house in rolling in the deep, she moved in that house in hello and left the house in easy on me,” one fan tweeted on October 15. “A story teller!!”