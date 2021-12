Major Hit

Two weeks after the record’s November 2021 debut, Adele continued to dominate the Billboard Hot 100 chart with all 12 new songs ranking high. Lead single “Easy on Me” spent its fifth week at No. 1 while five more tracks — including fan favorite “I Drink Wine” — making the top 40.

The same month, the “Can I Get It” singer confirmed her residency at Caesar’s Palace Hotel, titled Weekends With Adele, with two performances each weekend from January 2022 to April 2022.