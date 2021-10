No Beyoncé Duet

During an October 9 Instagram Live, Adele took many fan questions and noticed quite a few people asking if Beyoncé would appear on her upcoming album. She told fans that while she loves the “Formation” singer, Beyonce doesn’t have a song on the new record.

“I’m not making a song with Beyonce, no. I don’t know why so many of you are asking me that,” Adele said during the livestream. “I mean, obviously, I love her. No, not that I know of. [I would] love to. “