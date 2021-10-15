The Process

After giving fans a taste of what to expect from 30, Adele admitted in October 2021 that she was “a bit frightened” to explore personal themes on the record.

“I definitely feel like I lost sight of and lost the appreciation of what a gift it is to be into music and be able to make it,” she told BBC’s Radio 1 Breakfast Show. “I think I got a bit frightened of it for a while and it really, really took care of me big time. Not just making this record, my own record, but diving back into old records of other people’s that I loved, discovering new artists on Soundcloud or whatever. … It was bloody hard work to make [this album]. I was singing things I didn’t even realize I was feeling or thinking.”