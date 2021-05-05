There’s Probably Not a Beyoncé Duet

Rumors of a collaboration between the pair have circulated for years, but producer Ryan Tedder refuted the latest round in September 2019 after joking that the two singers would appear with Chris Martin on a OneRepublic track.

The two icons are friendly, though. “I was about to meet Beyoncé and I had a full-blown anxiety attack,” Adele told Rolling Stone in 2011 of their first meeting. “Then she popped in looking gorgeous, and said. ‘You’re amazing! When I listen to you I feel like I’m listening to God.’ Can you believe that?” Six years later, Adele dedicated her album of the year Grammy to Beyoncé, and in August 2020, she praised Black Is King via Instagram. “Thank you Queen for always making us all feel so loved through your art,” she wrote at the time.