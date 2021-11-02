Top 5

Adele’s Long-Awaited 4th Album: Everything We Know So Far

The tracklist for the new record was revealed in October 2021 via Target’s exclusive deluxe CD listing.

1. “Strangers by Nature”

2. “Easy on Me”

3. “My Little Love”

4. “Cry Your Heart Out”

5. “Oh My God”

6. “Can I Get It”

7. “I Drink Wine”

8. “All Night Parking” (With Erroll Garner) Interlude

9. “Woman Like Me”

10. “Hold On”

11. “To Be Loved”

12. “Love Is a Game”

Bonus tracks include, “Wild Wild West,” “Can’t Be Together” and a new version of the single “Easy on Me” featuring Chris Stapleton.

