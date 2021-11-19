‘All Night Parking’

Ahead of the record’s debut, Adele told Rolling Stone that she had a long-distance fling before falling for current beau Rich Paul. “[It] was a great learning curve and nice to feel loved, but it was never going to work,” the “Water Under the Bridge” singer explained.

This song details the beginning of a relationship that leaves her wanting to “get on the next flight home” every time the person calls.

“Maybe it’s the way you remind me of (Where I come from) / Or how you make me feel beautiful (And thеn some) / The sight of you is dramatic, one glimpsе and I panic inside / I get lost in our hours ’cause you possess powers I can’t fight / That’s why I dream about you,” she sings.