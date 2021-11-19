Top 5

Adele’s ’30’: Breaking Down the Most Honest Lyrics About Love, Divorce and More

Adele's 30 Breaking Down the Most Honest Lyrics About Love Divorce and More
‘All Night Parking’

Ahead of the record’s debut, Adele told Rolling Stone that she had a long-distance fling before falling for current beau Rich Paul. “[It] was a great learning curve and nice to feel loved, but it was never going to work,” the “Water Under the Bridge” singer explained. 

This song details the beginning of a relationship that leaves her wanting to “get on the next flight home” every time the person calls. 

“Maybe it’s the way you remind me of (Where I come from) / Or how you make me feel beautiful (And thеn some) / The sight of you is dramatic, one glimpsе and I panic inside / I get lost in our hours ’cause you possess powers I can’t fight / That’s why I dream about you,” she sings. 

